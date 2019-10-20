Talking trash — recycling your waste for airtime and food
20 October 2019 - 00:05
Imagine turning your trash into airtime or groceries by recycling it and receiving virtual currency as a result.
This is the basic idea behind a Cape Town start-up, Regenize, that has just scooped R1.3m in funding by winning a South African Breweries social innovation award.
