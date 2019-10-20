Sekunjalo liquidation 'logical'
PIC chair Reuel Khoza says the move would protect state pensions
20 October 2019 - 00:08
The liquidation of Sekunjalo Holdings would be the logical conclusion to an impasse between the company and the Public Investment Corp, PIC chair Reuel Khoza says.
Speaking to Business Times this week, Khoza said the step would help to protect civil servant pensions. The PIC, which says Sekunjalo owes it more than R1bn in loan repayments, has raised concerns that Iqbal Survé's company could be moving its assets offshore.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.