Business No dithering at the wheel for Dyson on electric car U-turn There's nothing worse in a CEO's makeup than indecision BL PREMIUM

James Dyson does not usually retreat, so when the billionaire founder of the UK consumer electronics group last week abandoned his project to build an electric vehicle, it was a surprise. He confessed to employees his regret at ditching a "fantastic car" in what was described as "a humbling U-turn".

Humbling, but probably wise. Dyson is unsentimental about unsuccessful experiments. "Didn't charge enough. Learnt that lesson," he once told me about the failed attempt to make washing machines.