King offers subjects a royal connection
20 October 2019 - 00:06
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is hedging his bets by expanding his business interests into the telecommunications sector through a partnership with controversial property tycoon Roux Shabangu.
In two weeks the king, who has often complained that his R66.7m annual allowance is not enough, will be launching Bayede Mobile.
