Fitness start-ups flex muscles
Fitness technology promises to be the next big boom for start-ups
20 October 2019 - 00:06
My trainer is taking me through a new routine, dipping low into a squat jump and up again. "Keep those reps up!"
This is not a normal living-room workout or an outdated fitness DVD. A heartbeat tracker, strapped to my chest, pips along to my progress. My calorie burn appears on screen, and reps (repetitions) add up as a notification on the TV screams: "New personal best!" My smartphone tabulates the data and ranks my performance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.