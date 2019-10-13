SA economy enters last chance saloon
Ratings agencies focus on medium-term budget statement
13 October 2019 - 00:09
Rating agency S&P Global is willing to tolerate a one-off deterioration in this year's budget deficit — but if this becomes the "new normal" SA could be at risk of being dropped deeper into junk status by the agency, which is due to update its rating on November 22.
That is just three weeks after finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement on October 30 and will follow the scheduled update by rival Moody's, which unlike S&P and Fitch still has an investment grade rating on SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.