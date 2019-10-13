Business SA economy enters last chance saloon Ratings agencies focus on medium-term budget statement BL PREMIUM

Rating agency S&P Global is willing to tolerate a one-off deterioration in this year's budget deficit — but if this becomes the "new normal" SA could be at risk of being dropped deeper into junk status by the agency, which is due to update its rating on November 22.

That is just three weeks after finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement on October 30 and will follow the scheduled update by rival Moody's, which unlike S&P and Fitch still has an investment grade rating on SA.