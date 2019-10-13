Business Iqbal Survé goes to war with FSCA after raid on his headquarters Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment BL PREMIUM

The Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) said it would defend any legal action against it by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings.

Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) this week.