Iqbal Survé goes to war with FSCA after raid on his headquarters
Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment
13 October 2019 - 00:05
The Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) said it would defend any legal action against it by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings.
Sekunjalo intends to challenge an FSCA warrant that allowed it to search the company's offices and those of African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) this week.
