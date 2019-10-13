Business Boyes brothers intent on deepening late sister’s legacy Carrol Boyes started her business in 1989, selling her quirky designs of flatware and dining ware at a market in Cape Town BL PREMIUM

Iconic designer Carrol Boyes, who died in August, has left a legacy for her two brothers, who have plans to attract younger customers by expanding into fashion.

Boyes started her business in 1989, selling her quirky designs of flatware and dining ware at a market in Cape Town. The business now has 25 stores in SA and two overseas warehouses, and the brand is sold in 15 David Jones stores and more than 130 other stockists in Australia.