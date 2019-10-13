Boyes brothers intent on deepening late sister’s legacy
Carrol Boyes started her business in 1989, selling her quirky designs of flatware and dining ware at a market in Cape Town
13 October 2019 - 00:05
Iconic designer Carrol Boyes, who died in August, has left a legacy for her two brothers, who have plans to attract younger customers by expanding into fashion.
Boyes started her business in 1989, selling her quirky designs of flatware and dining ware at a market in Cape Town. The business now has 25 stores in SA and two overseas warehouses, and the brand is sold in 15 David Jones stores and more than 130 other stockists in Australia.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.