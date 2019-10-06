Tech set to decimate bank jobs
Robots will replace more than 200,000 Americans in a decade
06 October 2019 - 00:03
US banks will cut more than 200,000 jobs in the next decade as robots and other technologies bring about the "greatest transfer from labour to capital" the industry has seen, a report by analysts at Wells Fargo claims.
Cuts of this magnitude would represent more than 10% of total bank jobs and clear the way for a "golden age of banking efficiency", according to Mike Mayo, a veteran Wall Street analyst who led the report.
