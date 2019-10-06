Sweet-toothed Warren Buffett yields to kale and fibre
Buffett's cooking-supply retailer Pampered Chef is introducing a line of pea protein, kale and fibre as it expands into health and wellness products
06 October 2019 - 00:12
Warren Buffett famously indulges in the fast food, soft drinks and sweets churned out by the companies his Berkshire Hathaway snaps up.
But even he can't resist the recent fervour for healthier alternatives.
