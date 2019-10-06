Business Sweet-toothed Warren Buffett yields to kale and fibre Buffett's cooking-supply retailer Pampered Chef is introducing a line of pea protein, kale and fibre as it expands into health and wellness products BL PREMIUM

Warren Buffett famously indulges in the fast food, soft drinks and sweets churned out by the companies his Berkshire Hathaway snaps up.

But even he can't resist the recent fervour for healthier alternatives.