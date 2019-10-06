Prettier offshoot is pure Poetry
Poetry was born just over a decade ago when its first standalone store opened in Cape Town's Cavendish Square in 2008
06 October 2019 - 00:11
You know you're approaching a Poetry shop when you get a whiff of its scented air. The brand, which was born out of the legacy of Cape Union Mart founder Philip Krawitz snr, has evolved from clothing to gifts and homeware.
Cape Union Mart, the family-run business founded in 1933, was established as an outdoor, travel and leisurewear retailer. Poetry was born just over a decade ago when its first standalone store opened in Cape Town's Cavendish Square in 2008.
