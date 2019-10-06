Business Nicky Newton-King's laudable laws of change JSE's outgoing head leaves the exchange a very different place BL PREMIUM

In Cape Town, people with a beef march on parliament. In Johannesburg, they tend to march on the JSE - as the EFF did in October 2015 at the height of the #FeesMustFall rallies, and as protesters against gender-based violence did last month to demand action by JSE-listed companies.

It's not immediately obvious why the JSE should be the target. It's really just a trading platform, the regulator for companies that go to the equity and bond markets to raise capital, rather than the seat of capitalism.