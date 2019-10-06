Business 'Good governance means better GDP' Only two Sub-Saharan countries rank above average in terms of the PRS Group's International Country Risk Guide.SA is not one of them BL PREMIUM

Improved governance can add as much as two percentage points to GDP, according to Montfort Mlachila, International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) senior resident representative in SA.

Governance in African countries is generally poor. Only two Sub-Saharan countries rank above average in terms of the PRS Group's International Country Risk Guide.