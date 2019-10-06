Digging itself into all the right holes
Afrimat is thriving, despite woes of the construction sector
06 October 2019 - 00:06
Afrimat's recent announcement of an expected doubling of earnings in the six months to end-August is the result of good governance and an effective diversification strategy, says its founding chair, Matie von Wielligh.
The stellar figures come in the midst of a bloodbath in the construction sector on which the building materials and industrial minerals group has depended since its listing in 2006.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.