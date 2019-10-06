Business Digging itself into all the right holes Afrimat is thriving, despite woes of the construction sector BL PREMIUM

Afrimat's recent announcement of an expected doubling of earnings in the six months to end-August is the result of good governance and an effective diversification strategy, says its founding chair, Matie von Wielligh.

The stellar figures come in the midst of a bloodbath in the construction sector on which the building materials and industrial minerals group has depended since its listing in 2006.