Clunky websites erode e-sales
The study shows that almost half of consumers will buy more from a brand they have a good experience with, and if they don't, almost 40% will never use that brand agai
06 October 2019 - 00:12
A new study has found that e-commerce brands are leaving R34bn in potential local sales on the table because customers find navigating websites and payment devices too onerous.
Obstacles include a site's speed, customers not being able to find what they want online, and payment hassles. This is according to a study released by Rogerwilco.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.