Business Clunky websites erode e-sales The study shows that almost half of consumers will buy more from a brand they have a good experience with, and if they don't, almost 40% will never use that brand again

A new study has found that e-commerce brands are leaving R34bn in potential local sales on the table because customers find navigating websites and payment devices too onerous.

Obstacles include a site's speed, customers not being able to find what they want online, and payment hassles. This is according to a study released by Rogerwilco.