Business SACP proposal set to stir policy pot BL PREMIUM

A bitter fight is brewing in the tripartite alliance over economic policy, with the SA Communist Party (SACP) proposing an overhaul of macroeconomic policy and calling for the mandate of the Reserve Bank to be expanded to help economic growth and to make it possible for the Bank to print money.

In a discussion document for its December congress seen by Business Times, the party wants the mandate of the Bank expanded beyond price stability to focus on "balanced economic growth", as SA's constitution already stipulates.