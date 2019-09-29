SACP proposal set to stir policy pot
29 September 2019 - 05:09
A bitter fight is brewing in the tripartite alliance over economic policy, with the SA Communist Party (SACP) proposing an overhaul of macroeconomic policy and calling for the mandate of the Reserve Bank to be expanded to help economic growth and to make it possible for the Bank to print money.
In a discussion document for its December congress seen by Business Times, the party wants the mandate of the Bank expanded beyond price stability to focus on "balanced economic growth", as SA's constitution already stipulates.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.