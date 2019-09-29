Business Harry takes giant step in local vellies BL PREMIUM

A veldskoen business making waves locally and abroad has made it into the British media after Prince Harry, who is currently touring the country with his wife, Meghan Markle, wore the brand.

The brand - succinctly named Veldskoen - was launched two-and-a-half years ago after Neil Dreyer and his friend Ross Zondagh were chatting about how the South African Olympic team in Rio looked so dismal in their Chinese tracksuits.