Business Brait and the burst-bubble club BL PREMIUM

Brait SE, the investment company with billionaire Christo Wiese as its largest shareholder, is one of an unofficial club of JSE-listed companies that have made some investors extremely unhappy. As unhappy as a stock can make shareholders who have had to watch it plummet more than 90% from its peak.

This puts Brait in the league of Steinhoff International, Tongaat Hulett, ArcelorMittal SA, EOH Holdings and any number of construction companies that have all had to stomach a similar drop, though for different reasons.