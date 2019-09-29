Brait and the burst-bubble club
29 September 2019 - 05:00
Brait SE, the investment company with billionaire Christo Wiese as its largest shareholder, is one of an unofficial club of JSE-listed companies that have made some investors extremely unhappy. As unhappy as a stock can make shareholders who have had to watch it plummet more than 90% from its peak.
This puts Brait in the league of Steinhoff International, Tongaat Hulett, ArcelorMittal SA, EOH Holdings and any number of construction companies that have all had to stomach a similar drop, though for different reasons.
