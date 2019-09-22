Straw wars: consumers fight back
Plastic straws aren't all we should oppose, but they're a start
22 September 2019 - 00:02
A few weeks ago, I asked my teenage daughters where they would like to have dinner. "Anywhere that doesn't use plastic straws!" they declared.
It was a telling moment. Until recently, the main warriors against plastic straws were committed environmentalists - green campaigners have warned for years that single-use plastics cause alarming pollution, since they are ubiquitous and not biodegradable. (It's estimated that between 200-million and 500-million plastic straws were used in the US each day in 2017.)
