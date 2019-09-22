Business Remgro's spreads make it smoother in rough times In a flat economy, Remgro's star performers were FirstRand and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings BL PREMIUM

Rama, Flora and the rest of Remgro's spreads business made tough economic conditions a bit easier to swallow for the Stellenbosch-based investment holding company the past year.

But policy uncertainty still sticks in the throat of the group, with stakes in everything from banking and food production to infrastructure and alcoholic beverages.