Nuclear stain still a red card for Fukushima
Eight years later, meltdown memories remain fresh for many
22 September 2019 - 00:04
On pristine sports fields in northeastern Japan, the Argentine rugby team practised scrums and line-outs in preparation for their opening World Cup game against France.
About a year ago, the ground beneath their feet was covered with parking lots for the hundreds of workers who had to contain and then clean up the world's worst nuclear disaster.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.