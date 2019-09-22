Investec split carries hefty price tag
22 September 2019 - 00:08
Investec's plans to separate from its asset management division, and Britain's decision to divorce the EU, will weigh on the results of the private bank this half-year.
Headline EPS are expected to be between 15% and 18% lower in the five months to end-August than in the corresponding period last year, Investec said in a statement on Friday.
