India joins Asia tax-cutting war
Domestic companies will now pay 22% tax on their income
22 September 2019 - 00:07
India's government has stepped up efforts to repair economic growth with a surprise $20bn (about R300bn) tax cut, taking the rate for companies to one of the lowest in Asia.
Domestic companies will pay 22% tax on their income from April 1 2019, versus 30% previously, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.