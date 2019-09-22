Business India joins Asia tax-cutting war Domestic companies will now pay 22% tax on their income BL PREMIUM

India's government has stepped up efforts to repair economic growth with a surprise $20bn (about R300bn) tax cut, taking the rate for companies to one of the lowest in Asia.

Domestic companies will pay 22% tax on their income from April 1 2019, versus 30% previously, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.