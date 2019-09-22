Business Have the courage to invest the cash Private sector needs to release its trillions into the economy now BL PREMIUM

The private sector must stop waiting for the government to create optimal conditions for it to invest the more than R4-trillion it is sitting on, says Elias Masilela, former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), who heads the global impact investing initiative in SA.It will wait forever and, meanwhile, the country will burn because of a lack of investment in developmental projects."The private sector needs to take more of a lead."It's no good expecting the government to provide the right investment environment, he says.This is what it should be doing, "but we know how long decisions take to be made in government. The country cannot afford for the private sector to wait for government if investment opportunities are availing themselves right now."It's also no good for the private sector to keep asking where the developmental projects are for them to invest in."Where you have the level of economic and social imbalances we have in SA, the list of projects is endless. We have...