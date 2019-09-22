Have the courage to invest the cash
Private sector needs to release its trillions into the economy now
The private sector must stop waiting for the government to create optimal conditions for it to invest the more than R4-trillion it is sitting on, says Elias Masilela, former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), who heads the global impact investing initiative in SA.It will wait forever and, meanwhile, the country will burn because of a lack of investment in developmental projects."The private sector needs to take more of a lead."It's no good expecting the government to provide the right investment environment, he says.This is what it should be doing, "but we know how long decisions take to be made in government. The country cannot afford for the private sector to wait for government if investment opportunities are availing themselves right now."It's also no good for the private sector to keep asking where the developmental projects are for them to invest in."Where you have the level of economic and social imbalances we have in SA, the list of projects is endless. We have...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.