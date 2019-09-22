Business Burger King takes the salute on the Parade Fast-food chain moves fast to get GPI back into profit BL PREMIUM

A portfolio clean-up at Grand Parade Investments (GPI) appears to be paying off. The group posted a profit of R38m for the year to end-June, compared to a loss of R48m the previous year.

The reversal in GPI's fortunes is on the back of its Burger King franchise, which had sales surging 34% to R1.015bn.