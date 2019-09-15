No bananas for Boris after Brexit as Brits stock up on loo paper

Britain is unlikely to run out of essentials such as toilet paper in the event of a no-deal Brexit but some fresh fruit and vegetables could be in short supply and prices might rise, supermarket bosses warned this week.

Retailers John Lewis and the Co-operative Group, as well as the government's reluctant publication of a report late on Wednesday, shed light on what shoppers might expect to find, or not find, on supermarket shelves after October 31.

The government has demanded that supermarkets prepare for a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit by stockpiling food, but supermarket bosses say it is almost impossible to store fresh food for any length of time and people might not find everything they want on the shelves.

Steve Murrells, CEO of the Co-op, said it had secured extra storage space but he expected shortages of some fresh foods and subsequent price rises.

"We are very clear on where we think inflation will come through, which will be, in the main, fruit," he said.

"We would be stockpiling the essential items that you would expect. Water, toilet paper, long-life cans."