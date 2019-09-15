Members-only shopping club promises bargains
15 September 2019 - 00:14
A new online shopping business that will bring branded goods to SA at cheaper prices plans to disrupt the local retail market with a model based on membership.
Using a business model similar to that of Costco, the US chain based on a membership-only warehouse club, Allsale Club is a members-only online shopping business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.