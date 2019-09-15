Business Going international gives Spur a leg-up BL PREMIUM

Franchise restaurant owner Spur Corporation has been able to stave off a weak report card by expanding into international markets, thus not restricting itself to a highly competitive quick-service restaurant industry whose pace of growth in SA paints a bleak picture.

On Thursday, the owner of the RocoMamas and Panarottis brands reported full-year financial results to end-June 2019, showing sales growth of 7.2% across its local and international brands to R7.6bn. Revenue for SA increased 5.7% while internationally it rose 10%.