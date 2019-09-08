Business V&A Waterfront reports business boom times V&A CEO David Green singled out enterprise development as a particularly pleasing aspect of the latest impact report BL PREMIUM

Business activity at Cape Town's Victoria and Alfred Waterfront makes up close to 2% of the Western Cape's economy and contributes R31.5bn to GDP, according to an economic impact study released by the Waterfront this week.

Plans to develop a service industry for superyachts, continued growth of the cruise-liner terminal and hopes the visa regime will become simpler are expected to further boost growth at the iconic development.