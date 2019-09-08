Business Tit-for-tat attacks target SA firms Mobile phone operator MTN, restaurant chain Spur and retailer Shoprite are among those that have had operations affected BL PREMIUM

South African companies were this week dealing with the fallout from the xenophobic attacks in SA, closing stores and stepping up security at some of their operations elsewhere in Africa.

Mobile phone operator MTN, restaurant chain Spur and retailer Shoprite are among those that have had operations affected after reprisals in Nigeria and Zambia.