Tit-for-tat attacks target SA firms
Mobile phone operator MTN, restaurant chain Spur and retailer Shoprite are among those that have had operations affected
08 September 2019 - 00:09
South African companies were this week dealing with the fallout from the xenophobic attacks in SA, closing stores and stepping up security at some of their operations elsewhere in Africa.
Mobile phone operator MTN, restaurant chain Spur and retailer Shoprite are among those that have had operations affected after reprisals in Nigeria and Zambia.
