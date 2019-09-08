Business Stephen Koseff pulls no punches after cocktails SA needs to make some tough choices or remain "stuck", Stephen Koseff told Pravin Gordhan in Sandton BL PREMIUM

It was meant to be a polite question-and-answer session after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's address at a corporate cocktail function, but veteran banker and former Investec CEO Stephen Koseff pulled no punches.

SA needs to make some tough choices or remain "stuck", Koseff told Gordhan this week in Sandton, at an event hosted by life insurer Sanlam.