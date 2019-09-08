SAA plan set for takeoff
Gordhan says fate of state-owned airlines will soon be resolved
08 September 2019 - 00:10
The government is reviewing the futureof its three state-owned airlines and is doing its best to stabilise those that can be made to work, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said this week.
"We are looking at alternatives for all the state-owned airlines and will make announcements shortly," Gordhan said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town.
