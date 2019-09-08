SA can learn about NHI from those who have it
No middle-income country has used a single fund or single payment system to purchase universal health cover
08 September 2019 - 00:05
In countries that roll out universal health insurance, people still have to pay extra for health care over and above their mandatory payment towards state or private health insurance.
Wealthier people in these countries still have additional private insurance and quicker access to doctors and treatment.
