Reckless lending ruling does FNB systems no credit The National Consumer Tribunal said the bank had been unreasonable in awarding a woman such large overdrafts on her credit cards

FNB has been found guilty of reckless lending and has had to write off a loan of more than R150,000 to a Gauteng woman who claimed the bank had failed to properly assess her finances when granting the loan.

Last month the National Consumer Tribunal (NCT), in a ruling on the complaint submitted by Annet Ludick, said the bank had been unreasonable in awarding her such large overdrafts on her credit cards that she would have struggled to repay them.