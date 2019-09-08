Altron Nexus 'irregularities', execs suspended
On Friday Altron's share price closed 2.32% lower at R24.37
08 September 2019 - 00:09
Altron has placed three of its senior executives under precautionary suspension at a subsidiary, Altron Nexus, after allegations of procurement irregularities.
Less than a year ago the technology company tightened its procurement processes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.