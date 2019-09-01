Sasol 'urged to ditch Cornell'
Cornell has been more involved in the Lake Charles project and is paid more than Nqwababa
01 September 2019 - 00:24
Sasol has been asked by some of SA's biggest fund managers to consider executive changes including ousting Stephen Cornell, one of its two CEOs, over cost overruns at its flagship Lake Charles project, according to people familiar with the matter.
The money managers began meeting with Sasol's board and leadership after it raised the estimated cost of the plant in Louisiana, US, by $1bn (R15bn) in May, having increased it only three months earlier.
