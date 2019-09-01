Retailers all out to charm shoppers
Last week Edgars opened its first concept store in the revamped Fourways Mall in Johannesburg
01 September 2019 - 00:24
Local retailers are tapping into "retailtainment", also known as experiential marketing, to drive foot traffic in a sector that has been hard hit worldwide as consumers lose interest in big-box stores and go online to shop.
Now that it is no longer enough just to provide efficient service and a good range, stores are trying to create an experience customers cannot buy elsewhere.
