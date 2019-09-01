Business Retailers all out to charm shoppers Last week Edgars opened its first concept store in the revamped Fourways Mall in Johannesburg BL PREMIUM

Local retailers are tapping into "retailtainment", also known as experiential marketing, to drive foot traffic in a sector that has been hard hit worldwide as consumers lose interest in big-box stores and go online to shop.

Now that it is no longer enough just to provide efficient service and a good range, stores are trying to create an experience customers cannot buy elsewhere.