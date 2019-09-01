Business IDC takes aim at Peter Moyo Now former Old Mutual CEO faces claim for millions over failed investment BL PREMIUM

Peter Moyo's NMT Capital, the company at the centre of his conflicts with Old Mutual, is facing a claim of more than R150m from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

While Moyo, who was dismissed as CEO of Old Mutual in June, continues his court battle with the life insurer, the IDC now joins Old Mutual in the queue for payment from NMT.