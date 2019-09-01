Hiring bias: can AI do better?
A recruiting algorithm will only be as fair as the data entered into it
01 September 2019 - 00:12
Financial institutions are looking to shake off their pale, male and stale reputations. But will handing over hiring decisions to machines make workplaces more diverse?
Experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and recruitment weigh in on whether bias in machine learning models is a problem and, if so, what's being done about it.
