Global banks prepare their UK staff for messy Brexit
Three million EU citizens in Britain have been told by the government to apply for settled status
01 September 2019 - 00:29
Global banks are preparing their staff in the UK for big changes as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit in October looms.
JPMorgan Chase, Nomura and Wells Fargo are among those taking action as the British government tries to stare down the EU on the terms of withdrawal, increasing the chance of a chaotic exit from the bloc, which could curb access to talent and certain markets.
