TV noir in Chernobyl's shadow
25 August 2019 - 05:00
Walking along the top of Lithuania's decommissioned nuclear reactor, the set of HBO's Chernobyl TV series, tourist Vytas Miknaitis says he's not "afraid at all".
"They know what they're doing," the retired computer engineer from Chicago says, referring to organisers of the three-hour tour of the Ignalina power station in eastern Lithuania.
