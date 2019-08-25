Business Toymaker bags profitable Peppa Pig BL PREMIUM

US toymaker Hasbro has announced it is acquiring studio Entertainment One, which owns popular cartoon series Peppa Pigamong other children's content, for about $4bn (R60.7bn).

In addition to Peppa Pig, the pink swine with a British accent who loves jumping in muddy puddles, the purchase includes the successful children's cartoon PJ Masks, about a trio of young friends who become superheroes at night.