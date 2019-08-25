Stepping out of our bomas .

When I was about six or seven years old I heard raised voices coming from the room where some of my older siblings slept. I wandered in. They were all in there, having a meeting of some sort, but I couldn't understand what it was about because they were talking in English. The atmosphere was tense. One of my sisters told me to "phuma" (get out).

I thought she was joking and asked: "Ngoba?" (Why?)

She said sharply: "Phuma! Ngoba awuzalwa nathi!" (Get out! Because you're not one of us!)

I left, confused, and went to find my mother. I asked her why my sister had said that. She explained that sometimes there was friction in our household because my older siblings weren't her children. They came from another mother and didn't always agree with the way things were run. Noting my confusion, she reassured me that they were my family even though they didn't share her blood. There were, she said, more things that were the same about them and me than were different. We had the same father, the same surname, and lived in the same house. It was my first inkling that there could be differences and similarities in one unit and it shaped by views about diversity and inclusion.

The incident remained with me and I related it at a leadership strategy session a few months into my tenure as Microsoft MD. In sharing this personal story with the 15-member leadership team, I made it clear how important it was to find commonalities and to make them, not the differences, the foundation. It relaxed the stiff start such interactive conferences often have and lifted the discussion to another level. My colleagues began to open up about their issues with a company they felt loyal to, but which they thought had lost its way. They wanted Microsoft to be more relevant to what was going on in their country, but government's open-source policy and the perceived hostility that came with it had hit them hard. They seemed anxious and confused.