Business SA doesn't want our dollars - Naspers

Naspers chair Koos Bekker took a swipe at competition authorities on Friday, saying that an old-fashioned approach is hampering investment in SA.

He made the comments to Naspers shareholders as the company prepares to list the bulk of its business on Euronext in Amsterdam - a move management and the board hopes will unlock value trapped in a company that has outgrown the JSE.