SA doesn't want our dollars - Naspers
25 August 2019 - 05:10
Naspers chair Koos Bekker took a swipe at competition authorities on Friday, saying that an old-fashioned approach is hampering investment in SA.
He made the comments to Naspers shareholders as the company prepares to list the bulk of its business on Euronext in Amsterdam - a move management and the board hopes will unlock value trapped in a company that has outgrown the JSE.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.