Revival 'not built on cheap labour'
25 August 2019 - 05:09
SA will not base the revival of its clothing, textiles and footwear industry on the cheap labour principles that much of the world's bustling textiles industry thrive on.
"We are not going to be able to develop an industry that pays the lowest wages in the world," trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said this week.
