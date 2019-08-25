How the NHI will work over time

One of SA's most anticipated pieces of legislation, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, was tabled more than two weeks ago but instead of providing relief it has caused confusion and speculation about the future of health care in the country.

NHI's aim is to provide universal access to quality personal health-care services purchased through the National Health Insurance Fund once it is fully implemented in 2026, but there are concerns about how it will be implemented.

At the top of the list of concerns is the future of medical aid schemes, potential job losses in the private sector and just how much NHI will cost South Africans.

On Wednesday, the health department's deputy director-general for NHI, Anban Pillay, said the situation was not as dire as it seemed. He responded to some of the issues.

"They [medical schemes] will always be there, even when there is full implementation of the NHI. Only at that point of full implementation [will] they take a complementary role. From now on until full implementation, schemes will continue as they are currently," Pillay said.

After the NHI Bill was tabled, SA's private medical scheme companies' share prices took a knock, with the bill cited as one of the reasons.

The bill states that medical schemes will provide complementary care services that the government will not provide.

Pillay said the uncertainty for medical schemes comes mainly from them not knowing what kind of complementary cover they will provide.

"I think the main issue about certainty is they [medical schemes] are not sure about the complementary cover and they don't understand how the complementary cover will be implemented."

He said the cover the government will provide will be determined by the economy, which dictates what the state can afford.

"So when the economy does badly, this would affect the budget allocation, which may impact on the services that will be covered. This will then impact on the services that schemes will cover as complementary cover," he said.