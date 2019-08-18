Sasol slides on US woes
Troubles at its Lake Charles project have hampered Sasol's plans to expand internationally
18 August 2019 - 00:13
Sasol's share price fell the most in 20 years on the JSE on Friday after Sasol postponed the release of its annual results, saying it had not completed a review of problems affecting a giant chemicals project in the US.
The share dropped as much as 16%, the biggest intraday decline since September 1998, as the beleaguered Lake Charles project in Louisiana continued to sap investor confidence. Costs at the flagship development have swelled 50%, from initial estimates to almost $13bn (R197bn), amid weather delays and construction setbacks.
