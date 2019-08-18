Red rags in a China shop
Fashion labels find Beijing's prickliness can hurt their profits
18 August 2019 - 00:01
For luxury brands, worries about Chinese politics have switched this week from the impact of Hong Kong street protests to the output of their own design studios.
In the space of a few days, Versace, Coach and Givenchy have all had to apologise for failing to respect China's territorial integrity.
