Business PIC inquiry set to tackle mountain of evidence Main hearings wrap up, though some still demand to be heard BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry will now turn its attention to the detailed and exacting task of processing thousands of pages of testimony and evidence into a comprehensive report ready for the consideration of the president, after the bulk of the hearings were completed on Wednesday.

Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila's lengthy and gruelling time in the hot seat finally came to an end on Monday after three weeks of testimony.