Business New Massmart CEO on his way after getting visa at last Group corporate affairs executive says application process required that applicant obtain police clearance from countries he have lived in

Investors in troubled retailer Massmart will be relieved that newly appointed CEO Mitchell Slape has received his work visa for SA and will soon be in the country to take up his new position.

It was announced in May that Slape would take over as CEO as soon as he obtained his visa.